Juggernaut Trading Down 12.2% Over Last Week (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $26.03 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Juggernaut has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $0.66 or 0.00001073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.73 or 0.00205052 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.10 or 0.00102908 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official message board is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.