Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.50.

KDMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kadmon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,186,000 after purchasing an additional 289,592 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadmon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Kadmon by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 184,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

KDMN stock opened at $9.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of -14.04 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day moving average is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46. Kadmon has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative net margin of 5,961.77% and a negative return on equity of 260.49%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.