Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.68

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $43.68 and traded as low as $41.05. Kansas City Life Insurance shares last traded at $41.05, with a volume of 825 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $397.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.47 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.68.

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kansas City Life Insurance had a return on equity of 0.19% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KCLI)

Kansas City Life Insurance Co engages in the provision of financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. It operates through the following business segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The Individual Insurance segment is comprised of individual insurance products for Kansas City Life, Sunset Life, and Grange Life, and the assumed reinsurance transactions.

