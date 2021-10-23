Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.84 Million

Equities analysts predict that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KPTI) will announce sales of $25.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $22.60 million to $31.80 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics reported sales of $21.33 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics will report full year sales of $97.86 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $91.50 million to $104.99 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $132.71 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $180.89 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Karyopharm Therapeutics.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.86 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 7,204.16% and a negative net margin of 203.25%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KPTI. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $49.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 107.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 6,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 35.0% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,522 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $5.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $397.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.08. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $18.00.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering novel cancer therapies and dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

