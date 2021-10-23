Katalyo (KTLYO) Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Katalyo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000298 BTC on major exchanges. Katalyo has a total market capitalization of $1.95 million and approximately $156,939.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded up 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.15 or 0.00071952 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00074550 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.82 or 0.00105639 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,432.37 or 1.00121150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,086.32 or 0.06659803 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00021971 BTC.

About Katalyo

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo . Katalyo’s official message board is katalyo.medium.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Katalyo using one of the exchanges listed above.

