Kava.io (KAVA) Price Down 10.8% Over Last Week

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Kava.io has a total market capitalization of $513.55 million and $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar. One Kava.io coin can currently be bought for $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.89 or 0.00107503 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $271.98 or 0.00443720 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014669 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034416 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00009536 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001571 BTC.

Kava.io Coin Profile

Kava.io (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official message board for Kava.io is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using US dollars.

