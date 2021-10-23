KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.79

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc (LON:KEFI) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1 ($0.01). KEFI Gold and Copper shares last traded at GBX 1.05 ($0.01), with a volume of 4,786,150 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £22.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20.

About KEFI Gold and Copper (LON:KEFI)

KEFI Gold and Copper Plc engages in the exploration and development of gold and copper deposits in the Arabian-Nubian Shield. The company also explores for precious and base metals, and other minerals. It primarily focuses on developing the Tulu Kapi Gold Project with a probable ore reserve of 1.05 million ounces and mineral resources totaling 1.7 million ounces located in Ethiopia.

