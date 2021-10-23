Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kemper’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.65. Kemper posted earnings of $1.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kemper will report full year earnings of $1.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kemper.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 5.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on KMPR shares. TheStreet lowered Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE KMPR opened at $68.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.98. Kemper has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

In other Kemper news, Director Stuart B. Parker acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,540,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.17 per share, with a total value of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMPR. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kemper by 71.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 8.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,685 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $175,710,000 after buying an additional 194,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,691,396 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $124,994,000 after buying an additional 188,069 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 762.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 163,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,062,000 after buying an additional 144,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kemper by 1,939.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 150,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,167,000 after buying an additional 143,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

About Kemper

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

