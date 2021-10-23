KeyCorp Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Southern in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.16. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for The Southern’s FY2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SO. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.31.

The Southern stock opened at $62.95 on Thursday. The Southern has a twelve month low of $56.69 and a twelve month high of $67.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $64.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.23%.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

