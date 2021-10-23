KeyCorp Comments on SM Energy’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) – KeyCorp raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.37 EPS.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $563.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.12 million. SM Energy had a negative net margin of 45.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.40%.

SM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of SM Energy from $19.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SM Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

SM stock opened at $30.80 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 6.17. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $1.34 and a 12 month high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,653 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 81.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

