KeyCorp Weighs in on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Murphy Oil in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. KeyCorp analyst L. Mariani now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.98 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.33. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 45.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $549.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.71) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $28.61 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Murphy Oil has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $30.25. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.74 and a beta of 3.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is presently -40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

