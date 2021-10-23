KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.69 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

KKR opened at $73.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.65 and a fifty-two week high of $73.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.91 and its 200 day moving average is $59.62.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $739.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The business’s revenue was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.58%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total transaction of $419,500,738.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 141.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,120 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 282,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,073,000 after buying an additional 89,928 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,073,000. Institutional investors own 76.27% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

