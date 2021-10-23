Klimatas Hits Market Capitalization of $5,749.02 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 51.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Klimatas has traded 12.7% higher against the dollar. Klimatas has a total market cap of $5,749.02 and approximately $76.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 85% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

Klimatas (KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.