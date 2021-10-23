Klimatas (KTS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,749.02

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded down 51.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. One Klimatas coin can now be bought for $0.0080 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Klimatas has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a total market capitalization of $5,749.02 and $76.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0429 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 85% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Coin Profile

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official website is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

