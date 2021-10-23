Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Kontoor Brands has a payout ratio of 38.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Kontoor Brands to earn $4.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.2%.

Get Kontoor Brands alerts:

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $51.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $490.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.10 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kontoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 129.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 450,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.78% of Kontoor Brands worth $25,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.57.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.