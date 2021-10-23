Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) by 22.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,722 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Kornit Digital worth $10,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 8,475.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $153.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.78 and a beta of 1.83. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $164.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.42.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Kornit Digital had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $88.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kornit Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Kornit Digital from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Kornit Digital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $147.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.90.

Kornit Digital Company Profile

Kornit Digital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of industrial and commercial printing solutions for the garment, apparel and textile industries. It offers printing solutions for apparel, polyester, sportswear, beachwear, accessories, paradigm shirt, textiles, curtains, cushions and couches.

