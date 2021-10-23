Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $13.43

Kumba Iron Ore Limited (OTCMKTS:KIROY) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and traded as low as $11.19. Kumba Iron Ore shares last traded at $11.19, with a volume of 290 shares changing hands.

KIROY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Kumba Iron Ore from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kumba Iron Ore in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.77.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $2.5531 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.16%.

About Kumba Iron Ore (OTCMKTS:KIROY)

Kumba Iron Ore Ltd. engages in the extraction, production, and sale iron ore. It operates through the following segments: Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products; Logistics and Shipping Operation Services, and Other. The Sishen Mine, Kolomela Mine, and Thabazimbi Mine Products segment focuses on the extraction and production of iron ore.

