La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.11

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.11 and traded as low as $3.70. La Jolla Pharmaceutical shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 70,542 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Get La Jolla Pharmaceutical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $105.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.96 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.90 million. La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 4.15%. As a group, analysts expect that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 41,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 146,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 8,875 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 9,251 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile (NASDAQ:LJPC)

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Co operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies intended to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. Its products portfolio include GIAPREZA and XERAVA. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La Jolla Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.