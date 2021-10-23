Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In related news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total value of $419,664.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 79,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,704,384.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.79, for a total value of $445,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 405,166 shares of company stock worth $25,061,280. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 15.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 10.2% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at about $1,317,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $440,000. 98.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $68.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.06. Lattice Semiconductor has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.40 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

