Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $274.94

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 274.94 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 285.50 ($3.73). Legal & General Group shares last traded at GBX 281.90 ($3.68), with a volume of 10,273,302 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LGEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.25) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 254 ($3.32) to GBX 269 ($3.51) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 315 ($4.12) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 397 ($5.19) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 307.20 ($4.01).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 276.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 517.63, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.83 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of GBX 5.18 ($0.07) per share. This represents a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.46%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock purchased 860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, for a total transaction of £2,287.60 ($2,988.76). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,531 shares of company stock valued at $687,433.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

