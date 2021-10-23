Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 28,032 Shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) by 724.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,032 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Apollo Medical worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMEH. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Medical during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 1,791.2% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,998 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 0.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Apollo Medical by 13.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 340,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 39,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Medical by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. 18.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apollo Medical alerts:

AMEH opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 55.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.01 and its 200 day moving average is $62.64.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $175.64 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMEH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In other Apollo Medical news, major shareholder Physicians Of Californi Allied bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $73.67 per share, for a total transaction of $2,946,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.34% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Medical Profile

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.