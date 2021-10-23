Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Stake in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,758 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of Herc worth $1,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Herc by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Herc from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Herc from $143.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.83.

Herc stock opened at $187.47 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.70 and a fifty-two week high of $192.55.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $550.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.06 million. Herc had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th.

Herc Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.