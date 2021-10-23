Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,764 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.11% of Conduent worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Conduent by 1.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 96,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Conduent by 17.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conduent by 13.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 45,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Conduent by 60.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Conduent from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT opened at $6.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.85 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Conduent Incorporated has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. Conduent had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a positive return on equity of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conduent Profile

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

