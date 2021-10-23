Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 302,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 71,852 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.20% of WisdomTree Investments worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WETF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,080,000 after buying an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 1,621.3% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 676,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 637,331 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 92.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 892,165 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,576,000 after buying an additional 429,078 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the second quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,523,530 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 271,610 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 11.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,139,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,374,000 after buying an additional 223,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WETF opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $893.06 million, a PE ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.30. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

In related news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total transaction of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

