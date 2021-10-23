Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its position in shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) by 23.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,383 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 11,299 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of Cutera worth $1,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CUTR. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Cutera by 3.0% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,311 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 629.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 729 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Cutera by 7.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cutera during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Cutera by 1.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 123,239 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the period.

In related news, Director J Daniel Plants bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $47.99 per share, with a total value of $47,990.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,348,758.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.89 per share, with a total value of $80,835.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,815 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUTR. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Cutera from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cutera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cutera from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Cutera from $42.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of CUTR stock opened at $41.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $748.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.81 and a beta of 1.63. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $18.22 and a one year high of $60.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $58.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.15 million. Cutera had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 14.36%. Equities research analysts expect that Cutera, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

