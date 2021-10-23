Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Tompkins Financial Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,041 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.18% of Tompkins Financial worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tompkins Financial during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in Tompkins Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Tompkins Financial by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tompkins Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In other news, Director Ita M. Rahilly purchased 444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.78 per share, with a total value of $34,978.32. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,163.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMP stock opened at $81.96 on Friday. Tompkins Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $92.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 0.70.

Tompkins Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TMP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Tompkins Financial had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Tompkins Financial Co. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Tompkins Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment consists of its banking subsidiaries including Tompkins Trust Co, The Bank of Castile, Mahopac Bank, and VIST Bank. The Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance services, and employee benefits consulting.

