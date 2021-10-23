Legal & General Group Plc Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,014 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 46,554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.20% of U.S. Silica worth $1,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLCA. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 209,978 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 66,514 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 139,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 19,721 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 38,294 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $198,794.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SLCA stock opened at $10.92 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.42 and a 12 month high of $15.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.44. The stock has a market cap of $816.31 million, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 9.93%. The firm had revenue of $317.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.40 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

