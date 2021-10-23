Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 209,676 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 66,435 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.21% of Harmonic worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 270.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 212,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 14,192 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Harmonic by 161.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 16,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Harmonic alerts:

In other news, CEO Patrick Harshman sold 170,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $1,521,526.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,192,298 shares in the company, valued at $10,671,067.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 330,003 shares of company stock worth $3,007,327. Corporate insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.63.

NASDAQ:HLIT opened at $9.29 on Friday. Harmonic Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $10.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $945.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -928.07, a PEG ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.36.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Harmonic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmonic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.