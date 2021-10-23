Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.89 Million Holdings in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 39,050 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.17% of Ready Capital worth $1,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Ready Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RC opened at $15.63 on Friday. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $10.63 and a 12-month high of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 39.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.75%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on RC shares. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Ready Capital from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Ready Capital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.46.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in acquiring, managing, and financing small balance commercial loans. The company operates in four segments: Acquisitions; SBC Originations; SBA Originations, Acquisitions & Servicing; and Residential Mortgage Banking. The Acquisitions segment acquires performing and non-performing SBC loans and intends to continue to acquire these loans as part of the company’s business strategy.

