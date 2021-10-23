Legal & General Group Plc Has $1.95 Million Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,268 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 38,812 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of Interface worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Interface by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in Interface by 10,312.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 6,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,497 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Interface in the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 89.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TILE opened at $14.98 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.92 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.64 million, a P/E ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.50.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Interface had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Interface, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

