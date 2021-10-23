Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.04 Million Stock Holdings in Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) by 88.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Inari Medical were worth $2,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inari Medical during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.16, for a total transaction of $475,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,702.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hoffman sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,527,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,678 shares of company stock worth $21,973,049. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

NARI stock opened at $88.59 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.66 and a 1-year high of $127.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 196.87 and a beta of 2.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.74 and its 200-day moving average is $89.61.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $63.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NARI has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

