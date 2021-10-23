Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.07 Million Position in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.08% of JELD-WEN worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in JELD-WEN by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $31.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

JELD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $1,071,695.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,109.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

