Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,926 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,894 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.14% of Sapiens International worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 10.2% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Sapiens International by 13.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 392,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 46,004 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 48.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 164,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,218,000 after acquiring an additional 53,291 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 9.8% during the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 14,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Sapiens International by 95.4% in the second quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 320,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 156,508 shares during the period. 25.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sapiens International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sapiens International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Shares of Sapiens International stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.30 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.13 and a 200 day moving average of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61 and a beta of 1.39.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.50 million. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sapiens International Profile

Sapiens International Corp. NV provides software solutions for the insurance industry. It offers core, end-to-end solutions to the global general insurance, property and casualty, life, pension and annuities, reinsurance and retirement markets, as well as business decision management software. The company was founded by Joseph Bolless and Ron Zuckerman in 1982 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

