Legal & General Group Plc Has $2.11 Million Stock Holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its holdings in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40,180 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.15% of Marten Transport worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MRTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $96,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 149.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after purchasing an additional 550,088 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 1,412.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 354,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,020,000 after purchasing an additional 331,300 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Marten Transport by 37.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 913,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,508,000 after purchasing an additional 250,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 49.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after buying an additional 215,410 shares in the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Marten Transport in a report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th.

NASDAQ MRTN opened at $16.57 on Friday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.72 and a 1-year high of $19.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.54 and a 200-day moving average of $16.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business had revenue of $251.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

