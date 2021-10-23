Legal & General Group Plc Increases Position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,162 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,709 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in First Majestic Silver were worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 6.0% in the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 17,700 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Tobam lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 9.4% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 30,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in First Majestic Silver by 77.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 8,850 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of First Majestic Silver by 38.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,981 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,152 shares during the last quarter. 30.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AG shares. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $13.11 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $24.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average is $14.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.93.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The mining company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $154.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

