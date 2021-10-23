Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stake in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,066 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,310 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $364,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the first quarter valued at about $410,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $520.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 109,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.21 per share, with a total value of $1,999,567.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 363,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,618,825.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan T. Hipsher purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $55,890.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DNB shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dun & Bradstreet from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dun & Bradstreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making.

