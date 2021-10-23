Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 10,933,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $233,328,166.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $21.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.77.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

