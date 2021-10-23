Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC)

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment Co. (NASDAQ:BKCC) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 473,194 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 43,438 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.64% of BlackRock Capital Investment worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BKCC. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 76.9% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 4,233,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,184,000 after buying an additional 1,840,002 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $952,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Capital Investment by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 381,724 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 188,030 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 242.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 240,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 170,535 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Capital Investment by 116.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 157,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Capital Investment alerts:

BKCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut BlackRock Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock Capital Investment from $4.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

BlackRock Capital Investment stock opened at $4.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.71 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. BlackRock Capital Investment Co. has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $4.47.

BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million for the quarter. BlackRock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 59.49%. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock Capital Investment Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. BlackRock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 81.63%.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corp, a Traded Fund, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US and Canada with revenues of $50 million to $1 billion. The fund targets companies operating in the field of consumer services, technology, distribution, commercial services, Health services, Retail trade, Finance, Transportation.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.