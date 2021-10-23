Legal & General Group Plc Makes New Investment in TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK)

Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs, Inc. (NASDAQ:TASK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,854,000. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.06% of TaskUs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in TaskUs during the second quarter worth $342,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,934,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,635,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,646,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TASK stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $180.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TaskUs, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TASK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on TaskUs in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of TaskUs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TaskUs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.88.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

