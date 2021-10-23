Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 7,381 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,170 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,381 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.06% of PTC Therapeutics worth $1,909,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,149,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,409,000 after buying an additional 104,952 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 129,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,135,000 after buying an additional 59,345 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 252.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 80,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after buying an additional 57,573 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,125,000 after buying an additional 29,689 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,053,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.07.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.84) by $0.16. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.87% and a negative return on equity of 105.54%. The business had revenue of $116.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.65 million. Analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.20.

In other news, Director Stephanie Okey sold 1,650 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $66,099.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,577.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

