Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 87,960 Shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) by 606.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,960 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.05% of Eastern Bankshares worth $2,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EBC. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 206,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after purchasing an additional 42,887 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 94.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 66,903 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 70.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 705,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,618,000 after purchasing an additional 292,060 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 28.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eastern Bankshares by 8.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,875,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 222,403 shares in the last quarter. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

In other news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EBC opened at $21.16 on Friday. Eastern Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 35.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.24.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $150.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.73 million. On average, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 54.24%.

About Eastern Bankshares

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

