Legal & General Group Plc Reduces Stock Position in Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in shares of Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,880 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.21% of Hanger worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HNGR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Hanger in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanger in the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hanger during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Hanger during the first quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 92.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanger alerts:

In related news, CEO Vinit K. Asar sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $330,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HNGR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanger from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:HNGR opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. Hanger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.75. The company has a market cap of $716.54 million, a PE ratio of 24.37 and a beta of 1.56.

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Hanger had a return on equity of 58.96% and a net margin of 2.82%. The company had revenue of $280.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.26 million. Equities research analysts predict that Hanger, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hanger

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment comprises of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for Hanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.