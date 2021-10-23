Legal & General Group Plc Sells 1,217 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 90.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. 87.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HZNP shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.82.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $2,543,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,645.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 180,206 shares of company stock worth $19,494,517. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

HZNP stock opened at $116.45 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $117.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.26.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

