Legal & General Group Plc Sells 13,309 Shares of WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its position in WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,309 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.64% of WhiteHorse Finance worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WHF. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 8.4% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 18.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 0.5% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 887,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,034 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 21.7% during the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,202 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.17% of the company’s stock.

WHF opened at $15.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.05 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.51. WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $16.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 70.65%. The company had revenue of $17.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.51 million. Equities analysts anticipate that WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is 121.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WHF shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

