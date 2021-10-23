Legal & General Group Plc Sells 15,534 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,534 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.22% of HomeStreet worth $1,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMST. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John Michel bought 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.75 per share, with a total value of $302,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas Irvine Smith bought 10,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.46 per share, with a total value of $389,099.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HMST stock opened at $43.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.20. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.33 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.18 million. On average, equities analysts expect that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

