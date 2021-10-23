Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,053 Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC)

Legal & General Group Plc lessened its stake in shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 20.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 17,053 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.26% of ScanSource worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of ScanSource by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 69,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in ScanSource in the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ScanSource by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 12,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in ScanSource by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ScanSource news, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 2,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total value of $100,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael L. Baur sold 7,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $282,821.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,035.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,071 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,261 over the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ScanSource stock opened at $36.86 on Friday. ScanSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.44 and a 1-year high of $38.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.15 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.82.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.39. ScanSource had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. ScanSource’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ScanSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

