Legal & General Group Plc Sells 17,405 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 243,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,405 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.13% of Brookdale Senior Living worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKD. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. 59 North Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $13,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after buying an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. Northwood Liquid Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,209,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 21.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,817,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,144,000 after purchasing an additional 857,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKD opened at $6.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $7.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $723.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $747.69 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 47.14%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

