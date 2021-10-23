Legal & General Group Plc Sells 24,233 Shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 24,233 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.21% of Heritage Financial worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HFWA. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 33.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 619,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,493,000 after acquiring an additional 155,365 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 8.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,280,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,151,000 after acquiring an additional 102,537 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,195,000 after purchasing an additional 83,032 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Forest Hill Capital LLC now owns 327,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,235,000 after purchasing an additional 47,660 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

HFWA opened at $25.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.99. Heritage Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company has a market capitalization of $913.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 38.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Heritage Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

