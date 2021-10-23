Legal & General Group Plc Sells 8,193 Shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.64% of Saratoga Investment worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment during the first quarter valued at $38,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment in the 2nd quarter worth about $359,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saratoga Investment by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

SAR stock opened at $28.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $328.56 million, a PE ratio of 5.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $26.84. Saratoga Investment Corp. has a 12 month low of $17.31 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a net margin of 95.61% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Saratoga Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Saratoga Investment from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

