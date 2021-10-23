Legal & General Group Plc Trims Stake in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Legal & General Group Plc lowered its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.05% of Dillard’s worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Dillard’s by 373.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DDS opened at $226.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.25 and a 12 month high of $229.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

A number of research analysts have commented on DDS shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.40.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

